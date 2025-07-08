"Madyar’s Birds" destroyed Russian BM-21 "Grad" multiple launch rocket system. VIDEO

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi, showed the spectacular destruction of the Russian BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launcher.

He posted the footage on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

They show how, after a conventional FPV drone of the 414th separate brigade of strike unmanned aerial systems hits the enemy MLRS, the munition detonates, leading to an explosion that split the enemy equipment and its crew.

