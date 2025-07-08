ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12403 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
2 199 10

"Madyar’s Birds" destroyed Russian BM-21 "Grad" multiple launch rocket system. VIDEO

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi, showed the spectacular destruction of the Russian BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launcher.

He posted the footage on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

They show how, after a conventional FPV drone of the 414th separate brigade of strike unmanned aerial systems hits the enemy MLRS, the munition detonates, leading to an explosion that split the enemy equipment and its crew.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed surveillance and communication equipment, fuel reserves and occupiers’ checkpoint. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5442) MRL (129) 414 Magyar Birds (8)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 