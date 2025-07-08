ENG
Kamikaze drone attacks rare enemy UAZ "Cargo" truck with Russian inside the cargo bed. VIDEO

In the Lyman direction, an FPV drone pilot from the "SIGNUM" battalion located and attacked a Russian invader.

This hunt was reported on the "Signum" battalion page of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh, cited by Censor.NET.

It is noted that upon spotting a rare enemy UAZ "Cargo" truck, the pilot did not attack head-on but maneuvered like a true hunter, waiting for the perfect moment. An armed occupier was in the truck’s cargo bed.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed surveillance and communication equipment, fuel reserves and occupiers’ checkpoint. VIDEO

Russian Army (9577) liquidation (2565) 53rd separate mechanized brigade (48)
