CNN audio recording: Trump says he once threatened Putin to "bomb sh*t out of Moscow": He didn’t believe it. VIDEO

US President Donald Trump has once threatened Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in particular, he threatened to "bomb the sh*t out of Moscow".

As Censor.NET reports, according to an audio recording provided by CNN, last year at a closed donor meeting, Trump said that he had once tried to deter Putin from attacking Ukraine by threatening to "bomb the sh*t out of Moscow" in response.

It is not specified when the conversation between Trump and Putin took place.

"With Putin I said, ‘If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb the sh*t out of Moscow. I’m telling you I have no choice,'" Trump said during one 2024 fundraiser, according to the audio.

"And then (Putin - Ed.) goes, like, ‘I don’t believe you.’ But he believed me 10%," Trump is convinced.

Later, Trump said that he had given a similar warning to Chinese leader Xi Jinping about a possible invasion of Taiwan, telling him that the US would bomb Beijing in response.

"He thought I was crazy," Trump said of Xi, before noting that "we never had a problem."

The relevant audio recording is available here