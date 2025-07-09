More than 50 orphaned children evacuated to Austria have been returned to Kropyvnytskyi. Austrian side is concerned, and regional administration says it has applications for adoption. VIDEO

In 2022, the Austrian village of Burgauberg received 52 orphans from the Kirovohrad region. However, on 2 June this year, Ukraine returned the children home, which surprised the Austrian side.

As it is clear from the story, the Austrian organisation "Kleine Herzen", which took care of the children, opposed the return to Ukraine.

The Austrians fear that the war in Ukraine will have a negative impact on the children's health, and among them are children with special needs and those in need of treatment.

The Kirovohrad RMA made the decision to return the children because of the number of applications for adoption.

According to Ukrainian media reports, the children in question are pupils of the regional centre for medical rehabilitation and palliative care for children who have orphan status or are deprived of parental care.

Natalia Cherniavska, Head of the Children's Service of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, said that 11 out of 52 children who returned were placed in families (foster families or family-type orphanages). In addition, 15 referrals have been issued to establish contacts with families to place other children in foster families and adoption.

What conditions are offered to children in Ukraine?

The owner of the children's home is the regional council. Currently, the centre is funded by a subvention from the Ministry of Health for the children who stay here and the regional council.