Soldiers attack occupiers with drones: "Schweiger, enemy is at crossing!" "I’m flying, flying, f#ck!". VIDEO

Drone operators from the "SIGNUM" battalion of the 53rd Prince Volodymyr Monomakh Mechanised Brigade successfully attacked a group of occupiers and enemy equipment near a river in the Lyman sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the Ukrainian soldiers' combat work and their conversations on the air during the attack was published on the unit's social media page.

"Lyman direction. There is movement before the crossing. Something is wrong. The pilots of the SIGNUM battalion are taking to the skies. On the monitor, we see a cluster of enemies and equipment. Our senses were right. A voice comes over the radio: "Schweiger! The enemy is at the crossing!!!", and in response - a calm, cold voice: "I'm flying, I'm flying, f#ck!". The FPV drone is rapidly approaching. We see a truck. And in the back is a robotic system. One precise manoeuvre, an accurate trajectory and the target is hit," the soldiers write in the commentary to the video.

