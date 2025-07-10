SOF fighters destroyed "Akatsiya" self-propelled gun, "Pion" self-propelled gun, "Uragan" MLRS, and "Zhitel" EW in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of SOF units destroyed Russian Akatsiya" self-propelled gun, "Pion" self-propelled gun, "Uragan" MLRS and "Zhitel" EW in the Zaporizhzhia sector of the frontline.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password