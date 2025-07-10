SOF fighters destroyed "Akatsiya" self-propelled gun, "Pion" self-propelled gun, "Uragan" MLRS, and "Zhitel" EW in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of SOF units destroyed Russian Akatsiya" self-propelled gun, "Pion" self-propelled gun, "Uragan" MLRS and "Zhitel" EW in the Zaporizhzhia sector of the frontline.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

