ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10692 visitors online
News Video Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction
1 742 5

SOF fighters destroyed "Akatsiya" self-propelled gun, "Pion" self-propelled gun, "Uragan" MLRS, and "Zhitel" EW in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of SOF units destroyed Russian Akatsiya" self-propelled gun, "Pion" self-propelled gun, "Uragan" MLRS and "Zhitel" EW in the Zaporizhzhia sector of the frontline.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

Watch more: SOF fighters burned enemy remote mining system "Zemledelie". VIDEO

Author: 

SOF (289) MRL (130) Self-propelled artillery (149)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 