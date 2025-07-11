1 342 1
National Guard destroys Korean Type 75 multiple rocket launcher in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 1st Presidential Brigade "Burevii" of the National Guard destroyed a North Korean Type 75 multiple rocket launcher system in the Kupiansk direction.
The video was posted on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.
"The occupiers brought their North Korean exotic piece to a position intending to open fire, but Burevii pilots struck first. A quick strike, expected outcome: another ‘rarity’ destroyed," the brigade commented on the video.
