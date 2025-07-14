Guy from Indonesia who has never been to Ukraine has learned Ukrainian: "I can say ’Ukrzaliznytsia’ and ’palianytsia’. Maybe I was Ukrainian in past life". VIDEO
A guy from Indonesia, who lives in Bali and has never been to Ukraine, learnt Ukrainian from scratch after the invasion began and now sings "Chervona Kalyna" and "Rodyna" on the streets of the island, collecting donations and supporting Ukrainians.
According to Censor.NET, citing NV, Colin became fascinated by our music, culture and language - and now promotes Ukraine among tourists and foreigners.
