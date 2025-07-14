ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11163 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
3 771 8

Our assault troops eliminated occupiers holed up in shelter: "Come out, or we’ll smash this pipe". VIDEO

In the Toretsk direction, infantrymen of the "Khyzhak" brigade eliminated a group of Russian invaders who were entrenched in a concrete pipe and refused to surrender.

Details of the clearance operation, filmed from a first-person perspective, were shared on the "Khyzhak" brigade page by the Patrol Police Department, as reported by Censor.NET.

"The Russians were holed up in a ‘den,’ but refused to surrender," the statement said.

After an ultimatum, "grenades were used," resulting in the enemy position being destroyed.

Watch more: Occupier films his shelter moments before arrival of Ukrainian artillery shell: "I don’t think they have burned down our shack". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9620) police forces (1600) elimination (5471)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 