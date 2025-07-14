3 771 8
Our assault troops eliminated occupiers holed up in shelter: "Come out, or we’ll smash this pipe". VIDEO
In the Toretsk direction, infantrymen of the "Khyzhak" brigade eliminated a group of Russian invaders who were entrenched in a concrete pipe and refused to surrender.
Details of the clearance operation, filmed from a first-person perspective, were shared on the "Khyzhak" brigade page by the Patrol Police Department, as reported by Censor.NET.
"The Russians were holed up in a ‘den,’ but refused to surrender," the statement said.
After an ultimatum, "grenades were used," resulting in the enemy position being destroyed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password