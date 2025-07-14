ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10804 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
463 0

Border guards struck 10 shelters, 3 dugouts, 2 mortar crews, and Russian quad bike in Kursk region. VIDEO

In the Kursk direction, combat drone operators of the strike UAV company "Prime" from the 5th Border Detachment struck the enemy’s command post, 10 shelters, 3 dugouts, 2 mortar crews, a quad bike, a surveillance camera, and an external antenna of FPV drone pilots.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, publishing a video, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed two Russian guns, two vehicles and eliminated enemy personnel. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9620) State Border Patrol (1205) elimination (5471)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 