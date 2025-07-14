Border guards struck 10 shelters, 3 dugouts, 2 mortar crews, and Russian quad bike in Kursk region. VIDEO

In the Kursk direction, combat drone operators of the strike UAV company "Prime" from the 5th Border Detachment struck the enemy’s command post, 10 shelters, 3 dugouts, 2 mortar crews, a quad bike, a surveillance camera, and an external antenna of FPV drone pilots.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, publishing a video, Censor.NET reports.

