Pilots of 414th USF destroy GRAD, SAM system, cannon, and tank of occupiers. VIDEO

FPV pilots of the WORMBUSTERS unit from the 414th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) destroyed a GRAD launcher, a Strela SAM system (surface-to-air missile system), a cannon, and a tank of Russian occupiers.

The corresponding video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Interceptor drones shot down hundreds of Russian-Iranian "Shaheds" in week - Zelenskyy. VIDEO