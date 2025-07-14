ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8140 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
729 0

Fighters of 3rd SAB destroy tanks, Nona SP gun, IFV, and occupiers’ repair and evacuation vehicle. VIDEO

Fighters of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade detected and destroyed tanks, smashed a quad bike, a repair and evacuation vehicle, and came within close range of a Nona SP gun.

The soldiers also attacked enemy light armored vehicles (LAVs), trucks, and combat vehicles, according to Censor.NET.

Watch more: Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed two Russian guns, two vehicles and eliminated enemy personnel. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9620) elimination (5471) 3rd SAB (329)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 