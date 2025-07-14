729 0
Fighters of 3rd SAB destroy tanks, Nona SP gun, IFV, and occupiers’ repair and evacuation vehicle. VIDEO
Fighters of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade detected and destroyed tanks, smashed a quad bike, a repair and evacuation vehicle, and came within close range of a Nona SP gun.
The soldiers also attacked enemy light armored vehicles (LAVs), trucks, and combat vehicles, according to Censor.NET.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password