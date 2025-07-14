National Guard strikes tank, armored vehicles, artillery, and MLRS of Russians in one week. VIDEO

Over the past week, units of the National Guard struck 35 dugouts and concentrations of enemy personnel along the entire frontline, destroyed more than a dozen enemy depots, and dozens of various vehicles.

This was announced on Monday by the commander of the National Guard, Oleksandr Pivnenko, who published a video of the work of the UAV operators of the Khartiia Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

Additionally, during this period, National Guard troops also destroyed: 1 tank, 7 armored vehicles, 40 automobiles, 8 artillery systems, 13 ammunition and fuel and lubricants depots, and 1 MLRS.

Watch more: Fighters of 3rd SAB destroy tanks, Nona SP gun, IFV, and occupiers’repair and evacuation vehicle. VIDEO