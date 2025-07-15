First watermelons have ripened in Kherson region, and local farmers have harvested first 500 tonnes. VIDEO

Kherson farmers have begun harvesting early watermelons despite weather and military difficulties.

According to Censor.NET, Kherson officials reported that at least 500 tonnes of berries have already been harvested.

"Kherson watermelons are ripe! Farmers have harvested the first 500 tonnes of berries. Spring 2025 was a real challenge for farmers in the Kherson region - more than 50,000 hectares of crops were lost or damaged due to frost and drought. But Kherson watermelons are going to be there! Early varieties have already been harvested from 30 hectares of fields. In general, watermelons and melons are expected to be harvested from almost 2000 hectares of Kherson fields," the commentary to the video reads.

