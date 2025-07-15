ENG
Border guards eliminated five occupiers and wounded three more in North Slobozhanskyi direction in just one day. VIDEO

In the North-Slobozhanskyi direction, operators of the Vampire UAV of the 15th Mobile Border Guard Detachment killed 5 occupants and wounded 3 more in just one day.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, publishing a video, Censor.NET reports.

