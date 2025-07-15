195 0
Border guards eliminated five occupiers and wounded three more in North Slobozhanskyi direction in just one day. VIDEO
In the North-Slobozhanskyi direction, operators of the Vampire UAV of the 15th Mobile Border Guard Detachment killed 5 occupants and wounded 3 more in just one day.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, publishing a video, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password