Parliamentary rostrum is being blocked in Verkhovna Rada. VIDEO
MPs are blocking the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada.
The video was posted by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.
"The fact is that the hall rejected the 'soya amendment', but they tried to manipulate the rules of procedure and pass it anyway," the parliamentarian said.
