ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10889 visitors online
News Video
9 285 44

Parliamentary rostrum is being blocked in Verkhovna Rada. VIDEO

MPs are blocking the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada.

The video was posted by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

"The fact is that the hall rejected the 'soya amendment', but they tried to manipulate the rules of procedure and pass it anyway," the parliamentarian said.

Read more: Zelenskyy signs law on multiple citizenship in Ukraine and withdrawal from Ottawa Convention

The Verkhovna Rada is blocking the podium due to violations of the rules of procedure.

Author: 

VR (1960) regulations (16) block (148)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 