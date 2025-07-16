ENG
Unmanned Systems Forces strike Russian tanks, AFVs, howitzers, and trucks. VIDEO

In one of the key frontline directions, operators of the 412th "Nemesis" Regiment of the Drone Forces inflict significant daily losses on the enemy, destroying both armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) and logistics.

This was reported by the Command of the Drone Forces, as cited by Censor.NET.

"Tanks, howitzers, and trucks delivering ammunition and personnel are under attack," the report states.

