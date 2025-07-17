Ministry of Education and Science’s order on distance learning may be cancelled, - Fedorov. VIDEO

The order of the Ministry of Education on distance learning was cancelled on Friday.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"On Friday, for example, Order No. 1112 will be cancelled, to which the MPs' community has many questions. And together with the MPs, we will look for a way to achieve the goals and bring children offline, to safe schools. How to catch up with all the knowledge that has been lost over the past few years - during Covid, a full-scale war - we will look for this way," he said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and Science explained that Order No. 1112 approves new rules for the occupancy of remote classes. The minimum number of students in a remote class is 20. However, school founders can reduce this number to 10 students for institutions in the temporarily occupied, frontline territories, villages and towns throughout Ukraine, and to 15 students for institutions in other cities.

Thus, schools with smaller remote classes may lose the ability to maintain them.

