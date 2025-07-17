Artillery scouts of 63rd Brigade need two drones. VIDEO

Soldiers from the control and artillery reconnaissance battery of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade urgently need two Mavics for constant reconnaissance.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The reconnaissance men's appeal reads: "We, the artillery reconnaissance men of the 63rd Brigade, are announcing a collection for two Mavics. These "birds" will be involved in reconnaissance operations in the Lyman direction. The occupiers' attacks do not stop, so our need for "eyes" is constant. Thank you for every donation."

The fundraising goal is UAH 210 thousand.

Watch more: Even anti-drone cloaks did not save Russian invaders from "Baba Yaga" fighters of 63rd SMB. VIDEO

Details for donations for drones for artillery reconnaissance of the 63rd SMB

The goal: 230 000.00 ₴

Link to the bank

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/5A5kMgPjSN

Bank card number

4441 1111 2609 0749

PayPal: [email protected]

Read more: 13 pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed by drone operators of 63rd SMB. VIDEO