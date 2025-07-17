Artillery scouts of 63rd Brigade need two drones. VIDEO
Soldiers from the control and artillery reconnaissance battery of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade urgently need two Mavics for constant reconnaissance.
The reconnaissance men's appeal reads: "We, the artillery reconnaissance men of the 63rd Brigade, are announcing a collection for two Mavics. These "birds" will be involved in reconnaissance operations in the Lyman direction. The occupiers' attacks do not stop, so our need for "eyes" is constant. Thank you for every donation."
The fundraising goal is UAH 210 thousand.
Details for donations for drones for artillery reconnaissance of the 63rd SMB
The goal: 230 000.00 ₴
Link to the bank
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/5A5kMgPjSN
Bank card number
4441 1111 2609 0749
PayPal: [email protected]
