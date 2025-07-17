SOF among five most active users of Army+. VIDEO

Special Operations Forces (SOF) have processed 25,000 electronic reports. For them, the Army+ app is another modern tool to be more effective in accomplishing complex tasks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

A vivid example is the 3rd Separate Special Operations Forces Regiment named after Prince Sviatoslav the Brave.

Watch more: SOF fighters conduct successful raid in enemy rear, eliminate occupiers and capture one. VIDEO

The unit has fully integrated Army+ into its operations. The soldiers processed 4,000 reports. They also highlighted other app features:

Training, including a cybersecurity course

Benefits: tickets from Ukrzaliznytsia are the most frequently purchased, along with discounts at gas stations

Change of service location: in three and a half months this year, 37 servicemen were transferred via Army+

The regiment uses the most modern weapons and has participated in the hottest operations of the full-scale invasion — the defense of Kyiv, the liberation of Izium, battles for Avdiivka, and more.

In the video, SSO soldiers talk about how they managed to integrate Army+ into their regiment.

Watch more: SOF fighters destroyed "Akatsiya" self-propelled gun, "Pion" self-propelled gun, "Uragan" MLRS, and "Zhitel" EW in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO