SOF among five most active users of Army+. VIDEO
Special Operations Forces (SOF) have processed 25,000 electronic reports. For them, the Army+ app is another modern tool to be more effective in accomplishing complex tasks.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine
A vivid example is the 3rd Separate Special Operations Forces Regiment named after Prince Sviatoslav the Brave.
The unit has fully integrated Army+ into its operations. The soldiers processed 4,000 reports. They also highlighted other app features:
-
Training, including a cybersecurity course
-
Benefits: tickets from Ukrzaliznytsia are the most frequently purchased, along with discounts at gas stations
-
Change of service location: in three and a half months this year, 37 servicemen were transferred via Army+
The regiment uses the most modern weapons and has participated in the hottest operations of the full-scale invasion — the defense of Kyiv, the liberation of Izium, battles for Avdiivka, and more.
In the video, SSO soldiers talk about how they managed to integrate Army+ into their regiment.
