Russian Defence Ministry claims to have shot down 73 Ukrainian drones. VIDEO

Over the territory of Russia last night, Russian air defence forces allegedly intercepted and destroyed 73 Ukrainian UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The Russian invaders said that most of the drones - 31 - were destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk region. Another 17 UAVs were shot down in the Oryol region and 10 drones were destroyed over the territory of the Moscow region, including three that were flying towards Moscow.

"4 UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the occupied Crimean peninsula, 3 UAVs - over the Sea of Azov, 2 UAVs - over the territory of Smolensk region, 2 UAVs - over the territory of Nizhny Novgorod region, 1 UAV - over the territory of Belgorod region, 1 UAV - over the territory of Kaluga region, 1 UAV - over the territory of Voronezh region, 1 UAV - over the waters of the Black Sea," the Russian military said.

As a reminder, on the night of 18 July, Ukrainian drones attacked targets in the city of Dzerzhinsk in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, where munitions are produced. A series of explosions occurred in the Moscow region due to a drone attack.

