Since beginning of year, enemy has been losing average of 1,200 servicemen daily – Syrskyi. VIDEO

Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi revealed the average daily losses of Russian occupiers in 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Since the beginning of 2025, the Russian aggressor has been losing an average of 1,251 servicemen per day," Syrskyi stated on Facebook.

