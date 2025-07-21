Defense forces strike occupiers’ S-300 SAM system and Nebo-M complex in Belgorod region - General Staff. VIDEO

On 20 July, the Ukrainian Defence Forces carried out a series of successful strikes against the enemy in various locations, continuing to focus on weakening Russia's military potential.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff.

Thus, the Russian S-300P anti-aircraft missile system in the Belgorod region (Russia) was successfully destroyed by long-range fire, which significantly reduced the coverage area of Russian long-range air defence in the region.

It is noted that in the same area, our troops also struck at the Nebo-M radar complex, which critically affected its functionality, and at the same time reduced the operational capabilities of the neighbouring 5N66M Big Bird radar station.

"Such coordinated strikes significantly weaken the Russian air defence system, reducing the enemy's ability to cover its troops and infrastructure and facilitating the operations of Ukrainian units. The weakening of these systems directly supports our efforts to reduce Russia's ability to wage aggressive war and attack civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Such strikes directly undermine Russia's ability to demonstrate force, cover its troops and maintain its illegal occupation of Ukrainian territory. The Defence Forces will continue to conduct operations to undermine critical enemy systems that support the functioning of the Russian military machine. Ukraine will continue to strike until the occupiers stop their invasion, Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored and a just and lasting peace is established," the statement said.

