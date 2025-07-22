ENG
Russian assault troops scatter in all directions after drops by Ukrainian UAV. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator destroyed a Russian assault group of three occupiers near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region with drops.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.

"The Ukrainian attack drone 'Baba Yaga' literally tears apart a Russian assault group of three people near Pokrovsk," the video caption reads.

