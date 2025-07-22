Mobile complexes for servicing F-16s, developed in Ukraine, were handed over to Air Force. VIDEO

The "Come Back Alive" Foundation, at the request of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and with the support of the state-owned company Ukrnafta, has developed, purchased, and delivered the country’s first mobile maintenance units for new-model aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force.

According to Censor.NET, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in a telegram.

It is about "Project 61".

"In the conditions of real war, when the enemy targets aircraft and airfields, the Air Force lacked mobility in maintaining both the F-16s themselves and their aviation weapons," the statement reads.

What needs does the project address?

Before you is a unique, autonomous, and efficient ecosystem built around Ukraine’s real needs in this war:

A mobile mission planning unit, where pilots conduct pre-flight briefings and aircraft are supported in the close zone;

Two aviation weapons preparation units that speed up the preparation and inspection of munitions, as well as simplify their mounting on aircraft.

"Previously, 10 to 12 people were needed to suspend one ammunition. Thanks to this complex, it can now be done with the help of three people," says Serhii, a representative of Office 61, which develops state aviation.

It is noted that Ukrnafta facilitated the implementation of this simple yet essential solution by contributing UAH 49,438,176.90. This ecosystem incorporates Europe’s advanced experience, is based on Ukraine’s real needs, and helps new-model aircraft fully realize their potential.