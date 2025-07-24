798 15
Since beginning of year, occupiers’ losses in manpower have already exceeded 250,000 people - Syrskyi. VIDEO
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has announced the number of Russian occupiers eliminated since the beginning of 2025.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
"We continue to destroy the enemy along the entire front line. Since the beginning of the year, the losses of the Russian occupiers in manpower have already exceeded 250 thousand people (255470)," the statement said.
The Commander-in-Chief thanked the Ukrainian defenders for their resilience, courage, and professional combat work.
"The fight continues. Glory to Ukraine!" wrote Syrskyi.
