63rd SMB soldiers eliminated 23 occupiers attempting to enter Torske with drone payload drops. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 23 occupiers attempting to enter Torske using drone-bomber payload drops.

The corresponding video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

