1 046 4
63rd SMB soldiers eliminated 23 occupiers attempting to enter Torske with drone payload drops. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 23 occupiers attempting to enter Torske using drone-bomber payload drops.
The corresponding video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password