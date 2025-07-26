Russian SU-27UB combat training fighter was destroyed at airfield in Krasnodar region. VIDEO

On the night of 25 to 26 July 2025, a combat training fighter SU-27UB of the Russian Armed Forces caught fire at the Armavir airfield in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

According to local residents, there is no communication in the settlements near the airfield.

The Armavir airfield and its aircraft are used mainly for training cadets of the Krasnodar Aviation School.

"Resistance to the Kremlin regime inside Russia is growing. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every crime against the Ukrainian people will be duly retaliated against," the Ukrainian intelligence service said.