An-24 plane with 49 passengers on board crashed in Amur region of Russian Federation

An An-24 passenger plane crashed in the Amur region of Russia. According to preliminary data, 49 people were killed - all those on board.

As noted, the An-24 plane with 49 people on board (43 passengers, including 5 children, and 6 crew members) took off in the morning on July 24 at 7:36 a.m. from Khabarovsk. The flight of the Angara airline was en route Khabarovsk - Blagoveshchensk - Tynda.

During the landing approach at Tynda airport, the plane failed to land the first time and went for a second circle.

At 15:26 local time, rescuers discovered the crash site from the air, about 15 kilometers from the airport.

According to preliminary data, all those on board the plane were killed.

According to available information, the possible causes of the plane crash include a technical malfunction and crew error, complicated by difficult weather conditions - heavy cloud cover and fog.

It is also noted that the plane that crashed was almost 50 years old.

