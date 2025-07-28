ENG
News Video Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
Artillerymen and drone operators of 155th SMB destroyed column of enemy armoured vehicles in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Artillerymen and drone operators of the 155th SMB named after Anna Kyivska repelled a mechanised assault by the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat operations was posted on social media.

"The coordinated work of the artillery and unmanned aerial system forces the 155th separate mechanised brigade thwarted another enemy assault in the Pokrovsk sector. For the first time in a long time, the Russians threw armoured vehicles into the battle - and again in vain. The entire column was destroyed. Pokrovsk is standing," the commentary to the video reads.

