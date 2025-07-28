ENG
Drone operators of 414th Brigade burned tank and four vehicles of occupiers. VIDEO

FPV drone pilots of the WORMBUSTERS unit from the 414th Unmanned Systems Forces Brigade destroyed a tank and four vehicles of Russian occupiers.

The corresponding video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

