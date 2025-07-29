Russian "Shahed" strike UAV flies over heads of newlyweds and guests during wedding ceremony in Sumy. VIDEO
During a wedding ceremony in Sumy, a Russian "Shahed" attack drone flew over the heads of the newlyweds and guests.
According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that the ceremony participants ignore the possible threats and continue to do their thing.
