Russian "Shahed" strike UAV flies over heads of newlyweds and guests during wedding ceremony in Sumy. VIDEO

During a wedding ceremony in Sumy, a Russian "Shahed" attack drone flew over the heads of the newlyweds and guests.

According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that the ceremony participants ignore the possible threats and continue to do their thing.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kovpakivka district of Sumy: school and polyclinic damaged, two people injured (updated)

See more: Russians attacked two communities in Sumy region: two people wounded, damage reported. PHOTO