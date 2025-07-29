ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10827 visitors online
News Video
7 492 16

Russian "Shahed" strike UAV flies over heads of newlyweds and guests during wedding ceremony in Sumy. VIDEO

During a wedding ceremony in Sumy, a Russian "Shahed" attack drone flew over the heads of the newlyweds and guests.

According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that the ceremony participants ignore the possible threats and continue to do their thing.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kovpakivka district of Sumy: school and polyclinic damaged, two people injured (updated)

See more: Russians attacked two communities in Sumy region: two people wounded, damage reported. PHOTO

Author: 

drone (1887) wedding (6) Sumska region (1378) Sumy (298) Sumskyy district (234)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 