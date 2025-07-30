Enemy group that raised its flag in Maliivka in Dnipropetrovsk region was destroyed. Village is under control of Armed Forces of Ukraine - 31st Motorized Rifle Brigade. VIDEO

The enemy continues to try to enter the Dnipropetrovsk region in the area of combat responsibility of the 31st Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Lieutenant General Leonid Stupnytskyi.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's press centre.

As noted, the other day, information was spreading online that the occupiers had crossed the administrative border between the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The reason was a video published on 26 July on the social network X. In the video, servicemen of the 336th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Navy unfurled their flag in Maliivka.

Read more: Attempts of enemy to cross administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region are unsuccessful, - "Khortytsia" OSGT

"This gave them an excuse to claim that Russian troops had allegedly captured (according to the enemy's version, "liberated") the said settlement. But in a few hours, they were destroyed by the efforts of the 31st Brigade and allied units. The enemy's attempted offensive was "choked". Maliyivka is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the brigade added and published a video confirming the attack on the enemy group.

"The video shows footage from an enemy propaganda video; impressions of the locations from which the occupiers displayed the flag; the overall combat work of the 31st Brigade in Maliivka; and the brigade's infantrymen who unfurled the flag of their unit in Maliivka," the brigade commented on the video.

As a reminder, at night, DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops were advancing near Maliivka.