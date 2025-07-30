US and Ukraine preparing mega deal. US will buy Ukrainian drones, - Stefanchuk. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said that Ukraine is preparing a large-scale defence deal with the United States.

He said this in an interview with Rada TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We expect a new 'mega deal' with the United States of America. This is when Ukrainian drones will be sold in the US, and Ukraine will buy the latest weapons from the US. This is a completely new page, when we are already starting to become a security provider for the whole world. Because we have unique experience, unique technologies, unique security products that we can offer to our partners," Stefanchuk said.

The parliamentary speaker also recalled the Danish and Czech models that finance and supply equipment to the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said that the United States would buy Ukrainian drones. The corresponding agreement - worth $10-30 billion - is to be prepared by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal and strategic advisor Oleksandr Kamyshin.

Read more: Shmyhal discusses drone production and strengthening Ukraine’s defense with defense ministers of Latvia and Spain