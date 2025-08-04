ENG
Rosneft oil depot attacked in Russia’s Adler. VIDEO

Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Rosneft oil depot in Russia’s Adler using drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The operation was carried out by the 14th UAV Regiment.

Recall that on August 2, 2025, the Ryazan and Novokuybyshevsk refineries, as well as the Anna Fuel and Lubricants base, were attacked.

