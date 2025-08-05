How Kursk operation began: exclusive SOF footage. VIDEO
The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed exclusive footage of the beginning of the Kursk operation.
The video was posted on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
As a reminder, at the end of May, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian forces would remain in the Kursk region until the Russians decide to end the war.
