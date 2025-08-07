KORD special forces prepare to storm McDonald’s in Cherkasy. VIDEO
KORD (Rapid Operational Response Unit) special forces arrived at the scene of the shooting at the McDonald’s restaurant on Smilianska Street in Cherkasy.
According to Censor.NET, footage has been published online showing fighters preparing to storm the premises where the shooter is located.
Preliminary information indicates that an armed man is inside the building. Police evacuated visitors and staff. An investigative team, special forces, and medical personnel are present at the specified address.
