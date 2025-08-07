Trump rejected demand that Putin meet with Zelenskyy first. VIDEO

US President Donald Trump has denied media reports that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place only if Putin meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy beforehand.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

At a briefing at the White House, Trump was asked whether his meeting with Putin would really take place only if the Kremlin's host met with Zelenskyy.

"No," the US president replied.

At the same time, the US president stressed that the introduction of additional tariffs against Russia depends on the Kremlin.

"Let's see what Putin has to say. I'm disappointed," Trump said.

