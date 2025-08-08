Assault by 25 occupiers on motorcycles repelled near Torske. VIDEO

Twenty-five Russian occupiers on motorcycles attempted to break through the defences of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Torske, Donetsk region, but were eliminated.

According to Censor.NET, the brigade published the relevant video on its channel.

The enemy was targeted by the 63rd Brigade’s UAV unit and artillery, with support from the gunners of the 40th and 45th brigades and assisted by the K-2 Regiment, the National Guard and a unit of the Security Service of Ukraine.

