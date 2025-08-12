Russia setting up production of anti-drone bells made of foil and cardboard, designed by Russian Orthodox priest. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a group of Russian women making anti-drone bells out of foil and cardboard.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows that the new Russian anti-drone system is called "Okop-25", and that the Russians were allegedly inspired to create and design it by Russian Orthodox Church priest and member of the Russian Writers' Union Artemiy Vladimirov.

