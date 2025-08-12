Russia setting up production of anti-drone bells made of foil and cardboard, designed by Russian Orthodox priest. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a group of Russian women making anti-drone bells out of foil and cardboard.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows that the new Russian anti-drone system is called "Okop-25", and that the Russians were allegedly inspired to create and design it by Russian Orthodox Church priest and member of the Russian Writers' Union Artemiy Vladimirov.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password