Moment of arrival of Ukrainian drone in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. VIDEO of explosion
A video has been published online showing the arrival of a Ukrainian drone in the centre of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.
It was reported by Censor.NET that, according to the author of the publication, the UAV changed its flight path due to the operation of electronic warfare systems or an attack by Russian air defence.
"Have they had enough with their electronic warfare and air defence systems in Rostov?" the author of the publication asks in his comment.
In the recording, the author of the video, a resident of Rostov, can be heard outraged by the attack and swearing obscenely.
Warning: Strong language!
