ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9119 visitors online
News Video Trump-Putin negotiations
11 116 38

Two Russians watch Putin’s motorcade driving down Magadan Avenue: "Putin! Putin! Wow! He’s going to speak with Trump!". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the alleged motorcade of Russian dictator Putin in Magadan.

According to Censor.NET, the convoy of luxury cars was filmed by two Russians who are swearing obscenely with delight.

Read more: Trump will personally meet Putin with honors in Alaska - NBC

Warning: Strong language!

Read more: "High stakes!": Trump releases message before flying to Alaska

Author: 

escort (12) Putin Volodymyr (3562) Trump Donald (2098) negotiations with Russia (743)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 