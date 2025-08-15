11 116 38
Two Russians watch Putin’s motorcade driving down Magadan Avenue: "Putin! Putin! Wow! He’s going to speak with Trump!". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the alleged motorcade of Russian dictator Putin in Magadan.
According to Censor.NET, the convoy of luxury cars was filmed by two Russians who are swearing obscenely with delight.
Warning: Strong language!
