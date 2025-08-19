Destruction of rare enemy 9S932-1 "Barnaul-T" air defence automation complex in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 128th SMAB have destroyed a rare enemy air defence automation system 9S932-1 "Barnaul-T" in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldiers' successful work was posted on social media. The cost of such a system ranges from $3-6 million.

"A rare 9S932-1 'Barnaul-T' air defence automation system was destroyed by the 'Sons of Khors' battalion of the 128th SMAB in the Zaporizhzhia sector. This is the first time this system has been hit. Prior to that, several vehicles from the complex were trophied by the guys in the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions in 2022," the commentary to the video reads.

