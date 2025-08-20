ENG
Eight enemy drones down: drone operators from "Kondor Bureviy" unit shot down four "Supercam" UAVs, three "Orlans" and "Molniya". VIDEO

Operators of anti-aircraft drones from the "Kondor Bureviy" unit destroyed eight enemy drones - four "Supercam" UAVs, three "Orlans" and a "Molniya".

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

