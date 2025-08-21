ENG
Resident of Lviv region on night attack by Russians: "My house got bit smashed, but it’s okay, main thing is that everybody is safe". VIDEO

A video has been posted online in which a resident of Lviv region, Volodymyr Lytvyn, describes the Russian attack on the region using missiles and strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, the man, his wife and two young children managed to survive despite the arrival of enemy missile fragments in their home. On the recording, the man remains optimistic and assures that the most important thing is that everybody is safe.

