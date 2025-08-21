ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9495 visitors online
News Video Destruction of the occupiers
593 0

Drones of 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade cut off occupiers’ communications and destroyed enemy transmitters. VIDEO

The 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush is disrupting enemy communications. A video released by the brigade shows Ukrainian drones destroying the Russian occupiers’ antenna transmitters, Censor.NET reported.

"No more ‘How do you read me?’," the Ukrainian soldiers said.

Watch more: Russian SRG fighter on motorcycle takes his final ride in Pokrovsk, where Ukrainian FPV drones were waiting for him. VIDEO

Author: 

communication (27) elimination (5634) drones (2695) 68th separate hunting brigade (57)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 