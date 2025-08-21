Drones of 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade cut off occupiers’ communications and destroyed enemy transmitters. VIDEO

The 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush is disrupting enemy communications. A video released by the brigade shows Ukrainian drones destroying the Russian occupiers’ antenna transmitters, Censor.NET reported.

"No more ‘How do you read me?’," the Ukrainian soldiers said.

