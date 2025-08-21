Drones of 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade cut off occupiers’ communications and destroyed enemy transmitters. VIDEO
The 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush is disrupting enemy communications. A video released by the brigade shows Ukrainian drones destroying the Russian occupiers’ antenna transmitters, Censor.NET reported.
"No more ‘How do you read me?’," the Ukrainian soldiers said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password