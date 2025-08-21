Remains of occupier left hanging in tree after drone strike by 54th Brigade named after Ivan Mazepa. VIDEO

On the Siversk front, during a combat mission, drone operators of the Incognito battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Ivan Mazepa detected and eliminated several Russian occupiers who attempted to leave their shelter unnoticed. The video was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows Ukrainian soldiers launching FPV drones. After a successful drop of munitions, the remains of the invaders were left hanging in a tree.

"The process of turning occupiers into mince continues," the caption to the video read.

