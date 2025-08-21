Russian Grad blown to pieces by Ukrainian FPV drones. VIDEO

Defenders of the 14th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Chervona Kalyna," together with neighboring units, hunted down a Russian BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher on the Pokrovsk front.

Footage released by the brigade on social media shows Ukrainian troops launching a drone, dropping munitions, and blowing the Russian system to pieces, Censor.NET reported.

The servicemen called it a "big catch" and joked that it deserves a medal for the most spectacular fireworks of the summer. The fate of the crew remains unknown, but, as they noted, it is likely they will cause no further harm to Ukrainians.

