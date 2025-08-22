1 892 5
Firefighting continues in Mukachevo after Russian missile strike. VIDEO
In Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region, rescuers are continuing to extinguish the fire caused by Russian shelling on 21 August.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
A total of 54 rescuers and 15 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing and eliminating the consequences. Also, 2 fire trains of Ukrzaliznytsia are working.
As a result of the incident, 21 people were injured.
As a reminder, on the night of 21 August, the enemy fired cruise missiles at an enterprise in Mukachevo. The strike destroyed warehouses and started a fire.
