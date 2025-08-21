Russian missile strike on Mukachevo: large-scale fire localised, number of victims rises to 19. PHOTOS (updated)

Rescuers have localised a large-scale fire of 7,000 square metres caused by a rocket attack in Mukachevo.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

It is also noted that the number of victims has preliminarily increased to 16 people.



The SES added that 96 rescuers and 20 units of equipment are involved in the aftermath of the enemy attack. A fire train from Ukrzaliznytsia is also involved.

Updated information

The head of the Zakarpattia RMA, Myroslav Biletskyi, has posted updated information on the victims of the rocket strike on the Mukachevo territorial community ("Flex" factory).

According to his data, as of 12:30 p.m., 19 victims had been recorded.

In particular, 10 people were taken to the hospital. Another 9 people sought medical attention on their own.

After examination, six patients are undergoing inpatient treatment: three with injuries to the lower extremities and pelvis, one with blunt abdominal trauma, one with a brain injury and concussion, and one with shrapnel wounds to the head and damage to the eye and ear.

It is noted that one of the victims is in serious condition. The youngest of the injured is 22 years old, the oldest is 63. In addition, 4 more people who had an acute stress reaction were provided with outpatient care at the scene. A psychologist was working with them.

As a reminder, on the night of 21 August, the Russian occupiers attacked an enterprise in Mukachevo. As a result of the impact, warehouses were destroyed and a fire broke out.







